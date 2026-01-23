UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $24.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.
Key Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment improved after the White House scaled back an EU tariff threat, helping lift the S&P 500 and boost index-tracking ETFs like VOO. S&P 500 Jumps Over 1% As Trump Withdraws EU Tariff Threat
- Positive Sentiment: Tech leaders (Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta) drove a broad rally that pushed the S&P 500 above its 50-day moving average — a bullish technical signal that can encourage further ETF inflows into VOO. S&P 500 Forecast: US Indices Rally Today as Tech Stocks Lead Broad Gains
- Positive Sentiment: Big U.S. banks reported solid Q4 bottom-line results overall, supporting expectations for continued S&P 500 earnings growth — a fundamental tailwind for VOO. Bank Stocks: Another Quarter of Double-Digit S&P 500 Earnings Growth?
- Positive Sentiment: Intraday ETF updates noted VOO trading higher in pre-market action as geopolitical tensions eased — consistent with the broader risk-on tone boosting the index fund. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Daily Update, 1-22-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. futures showed slight declines after two consecutive days of gains, a reminder that near-term volatility remains possible even as the index advances. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Futures Decline After 2 Consecutive Days Of Gains
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons and fund-structure pieces (VOO vs. VTI, FXAIX vs. VOO) are circulating — useful for long-term allocation decisions but unlikely to be the main driver of today’s price action. FXAIX Vs. VOO ETF: Which Fund Is The Better Investment?
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
