UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $24.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $633.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $640.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.56. The company has a market capitalization of $847.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

