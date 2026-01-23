WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,499 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGCP. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1183 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities. CGCP was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

