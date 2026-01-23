Evercore ISI Increases Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $155.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTRS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $148.00 price target on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.54.

NTRS opened at $153.12 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.Northern Trust’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Landers sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $95,252.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,371.55. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $3,535,234.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,169.41. This trade represents a 36.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,087,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,793,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,748 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2,397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after acquiring an additional 630,717 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,888,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 154.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 805,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,191,000 after purchasing an additional 488,690 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

