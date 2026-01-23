WFA Asset Management Corp Has $24.46 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

WFA Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,612 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 13.5% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $24,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,227,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,135 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,711.7% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,236,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,404,000 after buying an additional 3,121,192 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 662.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,059,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,329 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,853,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,425 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,685.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,573,000 after acquiring an additional 847,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

SPYG stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $109.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.48.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.