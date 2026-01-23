Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Benchmark from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $259.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,437.44, a P/E/G ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

