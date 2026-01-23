Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $317.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travelers Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $308.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $312.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.67.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $278.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.52. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $230.43 and a one year high of $296.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.38 and its 200-day moving average is $275.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 12.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.73, for a total value of $2,637,911.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,665.08. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,106,815.74. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,295 shares of company stock worth $13,011,918. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 901,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,616,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares during the period. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 54,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

