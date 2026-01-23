UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys 3,576 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in FedEx by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key FedEx News
Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target to $350 and kept a buy/strong-buy view, citing upside from corporate actions and improving fundamentals — a bullish analyst action supporting the stock. Argus adjusts price target on FedEx to $350
- Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer publicly praised CEO Raj Subramaniam and highlighted the FedEx Freight spin-off as a strategic catalyst investors should watch, lending retail/investor confidence. Jim Cramer on FedEx Freight Spin-Off Plans
- Positive Sentiment: Sector commentary from Zacks flagged air-freight names (including FDX) as well-positioned for upside given cost moves and shareholder-friendly steps, supporting the industry thesis for FedEx. 3 Air-Freight & Cargo Stocks to Monitor
- Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan maintained a hold rating on FDX, signaling cautiousness from a major broker despite positive industry and company developments. J.P. Morgan Maintains Hold Rating on FedEx
- Negative Sentiment: FedEx announced a major overhaul of its French operations that includes network changes, up to 500 job cuts and plans to invest as much as €78 million — a move that should reduce long?run costs but will create near?term restructuring charges, execution risk and potential labor/headline risk in Europe. FedEx to cut up to 500 jobs in France; restructures operations
- Negative Sentiment: Rothschild & Co (Redburn) downgraded FDX from buy/strong-buy to neutral/hold and lowered its price target, arguing that recent rally already priced in expected benefits from the LTL/spin?off moves — a bearish institutional signal that could cap upside. Rothschild & Co downgrades FedEx
Analyst Ratings Changes
FedEx Stock Up 0.8%
FDX opened at $309.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $318.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.83.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.
FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.
