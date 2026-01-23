UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys 3,576 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in FedEx by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $271.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.86.

FDX opened at $309.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $318.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

