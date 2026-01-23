Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 570

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 480 to GBX 570 in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 440 to GBX 475 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 435 to GBX 500 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 455 to GBX 470 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 500 to GBX 570 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 499.17.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 484.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 223.75 and a 52 week high of GBX 492.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 453.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 402.23.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The financial services provider reported GBX 24.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barclays will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

