Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,900 in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,770 to GBX 1,880 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,675 to GBX 1,775 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,727.50.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 1,845.50 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 872.80 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,878.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,743.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,529.77. The firm has a market cap of £41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures. It offers retail products, such as deposits, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advice; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products.

