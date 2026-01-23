iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Stock Position Increased by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $118.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.34. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.18 and a 1-year high of $120.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3711 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

