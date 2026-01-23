SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPLB Holdings Lifted by RMG Wealth Management LLC

RMG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,228,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,149 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 7.3% of RMG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RMG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.65% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $52,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,100,000 after buying an additional 427,047 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after acquiring an additional 81,359 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 928,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 93,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 589,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 80,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 348,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLB opened at $22.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

