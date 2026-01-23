Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 558,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 17.0% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $183,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $340.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.55. The company has a market capitalization of $580.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $343.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

