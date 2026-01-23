Nadler Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 7.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $76,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,866,000 after buying an additional 70,544 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 63,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 325,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $340.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.55. The stock has a market cap of $580.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $343.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

