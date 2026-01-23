Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Purchases New Stake in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. FWG Investments LLC. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average of $94.79. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.84 and a 52 week high of $96.25.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.334 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

