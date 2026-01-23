The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,773 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $63,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,793,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,464,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,611,672,000 after buying an additional 531,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,381,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,181,000 after buying an additional 1,038,376 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,035,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,479,000 after acquiring an additional 815,625 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,376,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,409,000 after acquiring an additional 211,527 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.2%

SCHW opened at $104.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average of $95.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $204,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,265.23. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

