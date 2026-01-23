Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG Stock Holdings Decreased by Myriad Asset Management US LP

Myriad Asset Management US LP decreased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,655 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group comprises about 1.1% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Myriad Asset Management US LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 2.0%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $212.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 13.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan’s largest banking groups and among the world’s leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG’s core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

