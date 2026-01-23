Myriad Asset Management US LP Takes $831,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 79,323 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 14,482,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,392 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2,038,075.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,643,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,438,000 after buying an additional 7,642,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,778,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,579 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,614,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,004,000 after acquiring an additional 315,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 153.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,001,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after buying an additional 1,817,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.90%.The company had revenue of $26.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Barclays cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

