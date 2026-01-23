SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Stock Holdings Trimmed by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,318 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $137,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,401,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,929,000 after buying an additional 27,889,948 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $509,875,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46,364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,796,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,187 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,512,000. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,275,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average is $78.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.