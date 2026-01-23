ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENGIY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENGIE in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on ENGIE in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a report on Friday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63. ENGIE has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ENGIE is a Paris-headquartered multinational energy company engaged across the value chain of electricity and natural gas, along with associated infrastructure and services. The company develops, builds and operates power generation assets (including gas-fired plants and an expanding portfolio of renewable generation such as wind, solar and hydro), trades and markets energy commodities, and supplies energy to industrial, commercial and residential customers. ENGIE also provides energy infrastructure and networks, liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions, and a range of energy services including energy efficiency, facility management and distributed energy systems.

The group traces its modern corporate roots to the 2008 combination of Gaz de France and Suez, and subsequently adopted the ENGIE name in 2015 as part of a strategic repositioning.

