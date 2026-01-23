Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Raised to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday,Finviz reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pearson in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Pearson alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PSO

Pearson Stock Up 1.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

Pearson stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. Pearson has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Pearson by 952.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 3,131.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 113.8% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pearson during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc is a global education company headquartered in London, England, with significant operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Tracing its roots back to 1844, Pearson evolved from its early beginnings into one of the world’s leading providers of educational content, digital learning tools, and assessment services. The company’s American subsidiary trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSO.

Pearson’s core business encompasses a broad portfolio of products and services for learners, educators, and institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.