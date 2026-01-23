Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $1.37 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 165,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 154,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $99.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

