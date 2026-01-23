Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.6650, with a volume of 5987075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Huntington Bancshares News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Bancshares this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.05.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 6.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%.The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director John C. Inglis bought 6,506 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 89,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,414.30. The trade was a 7.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 2,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $44,161.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,874.80. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 97,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 116.3% in the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 374.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

