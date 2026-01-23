Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 348,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 131,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Opawica Explorations Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.61.
About Opawica Explorations
Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec. It also holds 100% interests in the Cornwall Property located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
