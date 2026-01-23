UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stake in Pool Corporation $POOL

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

POOL opened at $266.82 on Friday. Pool Corporation has a 52 week low of $226.10 and a 52 week high of $374.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

