AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.81 and last traded at $124.54, with a volume of 10730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AZZ. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on shares of AZZ in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AZZ from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZZ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Get AZZ alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZZ

AZZ Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.77.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $425.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.97 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Insider Activity at AZZ

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,790 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $353,325.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,485.44. This trade represents a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,358 shares of company stock valued at $659,302 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AZZ by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 21.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in AZZ by 185.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.