UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,678 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $459,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EME stock opened at $702.89 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $778.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $631.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.14.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.83.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

