Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.550-9.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Pathward Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $64.45 and a one year high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 22.45%.The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In other news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $204,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,737.41. The trade was a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

More Pathward Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pathward Financial this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pathward Financial by 43,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 344.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.