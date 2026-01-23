The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 130.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 224,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $1,352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 515,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $63,874,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 244.6% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $113.23 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $202.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.63.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

