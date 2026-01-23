Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Charles Smith Sells 8,500 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) insider Charles Smith sold 8,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,547,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 119,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,690,826.24. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:MS opened at $183.00 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $94.33 and a 1 year high of $192.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $290.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.40. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 14.09%.The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

Trending Headlines about Morgan Stanley

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley was selected as one of the lead banks for the anticipated SpaceX IPO — a high?visibility mandate that can generate significant fees and bolster investment-banking sentiment for MS. Elon Musk’s SpaceX lines up 4 banks for blockbuster IPO

Morgan Stanley was selected as one of the lead banks for the anticipated SpaceX IPO — a high?visibility mandate that can generate significant fees and bolster investment-banking sentiment for MS. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly banking context: the “Big Six” U.S. banks delivered strong bottom?line Q4 results and Morgan Stanley was cited as an exception to the broader post?earnings bank selloff — supporting investor confidence in MS’s earnings trajectory and ROE. Bank Stocks: Another Quarter of Double-Digit S&P 500 Earnings Growth?

Quarterly banking context: the “Big Six” U.S. banks delivered strong bottom?line Q4 results and Morgan Stanley was cited as an exception to the broader post?earnings bank selloff — supporting investor confidence in MS’s earnings trajectory and ROE. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley research flagged geopolitical and policy risks (U.S. policy and Trump-era trade/debt positions) that could influence dollar dominance and macro flows — useful for positioning but not an immediate stock catalyst. Trump policies put dollar dominance under fresh global scrutiny

Morgan Stanley research flagged geopolitical and policy risks (U.S. policy and Trump-era trade/debt positions) that could influence dollar dominance and macro flows — useful for positioning but not an immediate stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Large insider stock sales at Morgan Stanley were disclosed this week — multiple senior executives filed Form 4s selling sizable blocks (examples include Michael Pizzi, Andrew Saperstein, Eric Grossman, Sharon Yeshaya and others). Concentrated insider selling can increase near?term selling pressure and raise investor caution. Insider sale SEC filing (Michael A. Pizzi)

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.