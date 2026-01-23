Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $691.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $685.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $666.00. The company has a market cap of $762.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $699.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

