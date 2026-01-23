Spear Holdings RSC Ltd Has $121.04 Million Stock Position in TransUnion $TRU

Spear Holdings RSC Ltd lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 175.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,444,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920,525 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up about 6.8% of Spear Holdings RSC Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $121,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 4.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,720,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,539,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,503,000 after acquiring an additional 274,903 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,739,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,813 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in TransUnion by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,646,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,536,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,360 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price objective on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of TransUnion and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.08.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23. TransUnion has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.72.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 9.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.50%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $42,855.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,004.75. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tiffani Chambers sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $371,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,722. This represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 8,318 shares of company stock valued at $704,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

