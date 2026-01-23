Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 455.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $255.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.86. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $262.23. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.323 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

