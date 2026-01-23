Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.04 Million

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $542.33 thousand worth of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89,273.12 or 1.00122579 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Profile

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is shoggoth.monster. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s official Twitter account is @shoggoth_sol.

Buying and Selling Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)

According to CryptoCompare, “Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is 0.00206037 USD and is down -8.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $542,053.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shoggoth.monster/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.