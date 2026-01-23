Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Materion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.400-5.450 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MTRN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $161.00 price target on shares of Materion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Get Materion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTRN

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $149.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Materion has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $152.99.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $444.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.43 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 1.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Materion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $97,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,874.48. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 31,305 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Materion during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 54,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Materion by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion’s offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion’s core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.