Socha Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Socha Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 908,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,732 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 9.9% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Socha Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $23,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,138.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 319.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

SCHB stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.