Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Position Lifted by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2,162.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 8.4% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Removal of human safety monitors for some Austin Robotaxi rides is being treated as a material operational milestone that signals Tesla’s self-driving software may be ready for commercial deployment — a direct catalyst for the stock as the market re-rates Tesla toward a higher-margin autonomy/AI story. Read More.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.28 price objective (up previously from $19.05) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $505.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.77.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $449.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

