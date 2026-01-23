Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,525,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,576,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,814,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,391,000 after acquiring an additional 63,442 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,669,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,587,000 after purchasing an additional 86,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,318,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $87.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.36. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $94.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.3424 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

