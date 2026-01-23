Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 5.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. President Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $529.00 to $517.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.77.

Positive Sentiment: Removal of human safety monitors for some Austin Robotaxi rides is being treated as a material operational milestone that signals Tesla’s self-driving software may be ready for commercial deployment — a direct catalyst for the stock as the market re-rates Tesla toward a higher-margin autonomy/AI story. Read More.

Removal of human safety monitors for some Austin Robotaxi rides is being treated as a material operational milestone that signals Tesla’s self-driving software may be ready for commercial deployment — a direct catalyst for the stock as the market re-rates Tesla toward a higher-margin autonomy/AI story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Lemonade’s new autonomous-insurance product (50% discount for FSD miles) provides third?party validation that Tesla’s FSD data can be monetized and de?risked, reducing a major liability question for Robotaxi scaling. That partnership lifted sentiment across both stocks. Read More.

Lemonade’s new autonomous-insurance product (50% discount for FSD miles) provides third?party validation that Tesla’s FSD data can be monetized and de?risked, reducing a major liability question for Robotaxi scaling. That partnership lifted sentiment across both stocks. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk’s Davos comments — predicting widespread U.S. Robotaxi deployment by end?of?2026 and consumer Optimus sales by late?2027 — reinforce the long?term AI/robotics narrative that underpins Tesla’s premium valuation. Read More.

Elon Musk’s Davos comments — predicting widespread U.S. Robotaxi deployment by end?of?2026 and consumer Optimus sales by late?2027 — reinforce the long?term AI/robotics narrative that underpins Tesla’s premium valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical/order?flow signals (Power Inflow alert) and institutional buying have driven short?term momentum, attracting traders and helping fuel the rally. Read More.

Technical/order?flow signals (Power Inflow alert) and institutional buying have driven short?term momentum, attracting traders and helping fuel the rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming catalysts create uncertainty: Tesla reports Q4 and full?year 2025 earnings on Jan. 28 (same week as a Fed meeting), so guidance, margins and FSD/energy commentary could produce big moves in either direction. Read More.

Upcoming catalysts create uncertainty: Tesla reports Q4 and full?year 2025 earnings on Jan. 28 (same week as a Fed meeting), so guidance, margins and FSD/energy commentary could produce big moves in either direction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Musk has warned Cybercab and Optimus production will be “agonizingly slow” at first, reminding investors that execution risk on hardware rollouts remains high and could delay revenue conversion from the autonomy/robotics thesis. Read More.

Musk has warned Cybercab and Optimus production will be “agonizingly slow” at first, reminding investors that execution risk on hardware rollouts remains high and could delay revenue conversion from the autonomy/robotics thesis. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High valuation and persistent safety/regulatory scrutiny keep downside risk elevated; public critics and competitors continue to highlight Autopilot/FSD safety issues that could attract regulators or slow approvals in other markets. Read More.

High valuation and persistent safety/regulatory scrutiny keep downside risk elevated; public critics and competitors continue to highlight Autopilot/FSD safety issues that could attract regulators or slow approvals in other markets. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst positioning is mixed — Barclays kept an equal?weight stance and a price target well below current levels, illustrating that some shops still see material downside if execution slips. Read More.

Tesla Trading Up 4.2%

TSLA stock opened at $449.36 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

