Silver Coast Investments LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Silver Coast Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Positive Sentiment: Removal of human safety monitors for some Austin Robotaxi rides is being treated as a material operational milestone that signals Tesla’s self-driving software may be ready for commercial deployment — a direct catalyst for the stock as the market re-rates Tesla toward a higher-margin autonomy/AI story. Read More.

Removal of human safety monitors for some Austin Robotaxi rides is being treated as a material operational milestone that signals Tesla’s self-driving software may be ready for commercial deployment — a direct catalyst for the stock as the market re-rates Tesla toward a higher-margin autonomy/AI story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Lemonade’s new autonomous-insurance product (50% discount for FSD miles) provides third?party validation that Tesla’s FSD data can be monetized and de?risked, reducing a major liability question for Robotaxi scaling. That partnership lifted sentiment across both stocks. Read More.

Lemonade’s new autonomous-insurance product (50% discount for FSD miles) provides third?party validation that Tesla’s FSD data can be monetized and de?risked, reducing a major liability question for Robotaxi scaling. That partnership lifted sentiment across both stocks. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk’s Davos comments — predicting widespread U.S. Robotaxi deployment by end?of?2026 and consumer Optimus sales by late?2027 — reinforce the long?term AI/robotics narrative that underpins Tesla’s premium valuation. Read More.

Elon Musk’s Davos comments — predicting widespread U.S. Robotaxi deployment by end?of?2026 and consumer Optimus sales by late?2027 — reinforce the long?term AI/robotics narrative that underpins Tesla’s premium valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical/order?flow signals (Power Inflow alert) and institutional buying have driven short?term momentum, attracting traders and helping fuel the rally. Read More.

Technical/order?flow signals (Power Inflow alert) and institutional buying have driven short?term momentum, attracting traders and helping fuel the rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming catalysts create uncertainty: Tesla reports Q4 and full?year 2025 earnings on Jan. 28 (same week as a Fed meeting), so guidance, margins and FSD/energy commentary could produce big moves in either direction. Read More.

Upcoming catalysts create uncertainty: Tesla reports Q4 and full?year 2025 earnings on Jan. 28 (same week as a Fed meeting), so guidance, margins and FSD/energy commentary could produce big moves in either direction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Musk has warned Cybercab and Optimus production will be “agonizingly slow” at first, reminding investors that execution risk on hardware rollouts remains high and could delay revenue conversion from the autonomy/robotics thesis. Read More.

Musk has warned Cybercab and Optimus production will be “agonizingly slow” at first, reminding investors that execution risk on hardware rollouts remains high and could delay revenue conversion from the autonomy/robotics thesis. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High valuation and persistent safety/regulatory scrutiny keep downside risk elevated; public critics and competitors continue to highlight Autopilot/FSD safety issues that could attract regulators or slow approvals in other markets. Read More.

High valuation and persistent safety/regulatory scrutiny keep downside risk elevated; public critics and competitors continue to highlight Autopilot/FSD safety issues that could attract regulators or slow approvals in other markets. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst positioning is mixed — Barclays kept an equal?weight stance and a price target well below current levels, illustrating that some shops still see material downside if execution slips. Read More.

Tesla Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Shares of TSLA opened at $449.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 299.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.83. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $443.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $444.00 to $439.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. President Capital reduced their target price on Tesla from $529.00 to $517.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.