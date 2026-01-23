Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $320,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 84.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. FLP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 753.1% during the third quarter. FLP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 88,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 22.5%

Shares of MTUM opened at $256.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $240.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.09.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

