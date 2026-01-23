Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 323,331 Shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF $TYA

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,331 shares during the period. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF makes up 2.0% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 110,379 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 774,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc boosted its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 283,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 272,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:TYA opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities. TYA was launched on Sep 27, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

