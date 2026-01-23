Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys New Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF $SEPW

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 457,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,368,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SEPW opened at $32.05 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

