Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.430-11.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.5 billion-$100.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.7 billion.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $218.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $222.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The business had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,914,000 after purchasing an additional 956,239 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,719,000 after buying an additional 2,163,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,137,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,718,000 after acquiring an additional 690,887 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,899,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,677,000 after acquiring an additional 65,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,584,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

