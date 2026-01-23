3,584 Shares in Dollar General Corporation $DG Purchased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $144.68 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $154.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average of $114.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.19.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $2,530,103.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,059.79. This trade represents a 30.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $333,420.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,666.88. The trade was a 7.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

