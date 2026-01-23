HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Director Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 487,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,850,422.72. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total transaction of $3,119,415.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.11, for a total transaction of $3,128,935.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Brian Halligan sold 235 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.30, for a total transaction of $115,925.50.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $318.16 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.09 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3,977.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $717.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.07.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 19.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,548,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,079,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

