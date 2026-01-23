Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

PROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Prairie Operating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prairie Operating to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Prairie Operating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st.

Get Prairie Operating alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:PROP opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.27. Prairie Operating has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $10.58.

In other Prairie Operating news, major shareholder Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 210,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $339,679.41. Following the purchase, the insider owned 15,481,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,925,380.83. This trade represents a 1.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,441,989 shares of company stock worth $5,853,115. Company insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Prairie Operating by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Prairie Operating during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prairie Operating by 411.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prairie Operating by 363.9% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ: PROP) is a publicly traded independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The firm seeks to identify and capitalize on undervalued or overlooked assets, applying a disciplined approach to drilling, completion and production optimization. By concentrating on core resource plays, Prairie Operating aims to deliver steady production growth and free cash flow.

The company’s asset base is concentrated in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds working interests in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.