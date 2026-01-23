Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) was down 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 and last traded at GBX 0.25. Approximately 191,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 735,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.28.

Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) is an AIM-quoted low-cost, high margin Brazilian remineraliser producer located in the state of Minas Gerais, the heart of the largest and fastest growing fertiliser market in Brazil.

The company’s product, KPFértil, is a registered and approved organic multi-nutrient direct application fertiliser. It contains many of the essential nutrients and minerals required by plants and, unlike most fertilisers, it does not require any complex processing or chemically alteration, instead it can be applied directly to crops.

