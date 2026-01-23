Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold” Rating

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ELEZY. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Endesa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Endesa to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Endesa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Endesa stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71. Endesa has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Endesa, SA is one of the leading electric utility companies in Spain, serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company’s core activities include the generation, distribution and supply of electricity, along with the sale of natural gas. Endesa operates a diverse energy portfolio encompassing hydroelectric, nuclear, coal-fired and renewable power plants, reflecting a strategic commitment to decarbonization and the integration of green energy sources.

In electricity generation, Endesa manages an extensive network of power stations across Spain and Portugal, leveraging its scale to optimize production costs and ensure grid reliability.

