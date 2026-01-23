Noble Financial Estimates OTCMKTS:PNPNF FY2025 Earnings

Power Metallic Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNPNF – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Power Metallic Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 21st. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year. Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Power Metallic Mines’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Power Metallic Mines Trading Down 2.6%

PNPNF stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Power Metallic Mines has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $265.53 million and a P/E ratio of -9.50.

About Power Metallic Mines

Power Metallic Mines Inc is an exploration company focused on advancing the Nisk Project Area a nickel-copper-PGE, gold and silver. Power Metallic Mines Inc is based in TORONTO.

