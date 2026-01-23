QV Investors Inc. Grows Holdings in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,690 shares during the period. Solventum comprises about 1.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Solventum worth $17,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Solventum by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solventum by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Solventum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Get Solventum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.27.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of SOLV opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Solventum Corporation has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $88.20.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.